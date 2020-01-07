Donegal women conferred as Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland

There were celebrations in Raphoe and Bruckless recently when Rachel McConnell and Aisling Byrne were conferred as Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland.

The conferring took place at a ceremony at the Titanic Venue Belfast.

Rachel also received her Diploma for Accounting Technicians from ATI President, Sinead Donovan. Picture: Lafayette Photography.

Aisling Byrne, Bruckless, (above), who was also conferred as a Member of Accounting Technicians. She also received her Diploma for Accounting Technicians from ATI President, Sinead Donovan. Picture: Lafayette Photography.

Graduation photographs, wedding pics and photos from other events which you would like featured on our website can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com