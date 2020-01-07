Bishop James Mehaffey's Funeral Service to take place on Saturday

The funeral of the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Revd Dr James Mehaffey, will take place at St Columb’s Cathedral in Derry on Saturday afternoon, January 11.

The Service of Thanksgiving for Dr Mehaffey’s life will begin at 2pm.



Dr Mehaffey’s family have said that, in the meantime, visitors will be welcome to pay their respects to the late Bishop at the family home at 10 Clearwater, off the Limavady Road, from tomorrow, Wednesday morning, January 8, onwards between 11am and 11pm.



Dr Mehaffey will be cremated in Belfast on Monday, January 13 at 1.30pm.