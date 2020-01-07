Project progressing to improve security of supply to Donegal customers

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is investing €12 million in the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40 kilometres of old water mains across the county.

The works commenced in September 2018 and are progressing well. Once the works are complete customers will benefit from a reliable water supply reducing the instances of bursts and the amount of clean drinking water being lost through leaks.

To date a total of approximately 36kms of new water mains have been installed and reinstatement works completed in the following areas: Carlin, Kerrykeel (2.4km); Doaghmore, Fanad (3.6km); Meenaleck to Rannafast (3.3km); Sheskinbeg (1.4km); Argery, Ballindrait and Lifford (2.5km); Derrybeg to Brinnalack (5km); Abbeylands, Ballyshannon (1.2km); Ballybofey South Backline (Cross Roads, Killygordon to Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey) (9km); Corker, Rossnowlagh (4.1km); Ballyshannon Town (0.6km); and Three Trees, Inishowen (3.5km).

Works to replace approximately 6kms of ageing mains in other areas of the county are ongoing. Works will be completed at various stages throughout Q1 2020 at the following locations: Gortahork and Falcarragh (1.6km and 1.7km respectively); Quigley’s Point and Cabry (1.5km); and Bundoran, West End (1.4km).

Traffic management will be in operation during the works and residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified ahead of the work commencing and provided with contact details should they have any questions. As the works are spread widely across various parts of the county, the priority and schedule of works has been agreed between the contractors and Irish Water, in consultation with the various Donegal County Council area roads offices to align with road works and other works programmes.

Commenting on the works, Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead John McElwaine said: “The replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40km of old water mains across Donegal County is a major step to ensuring a more reliable water supply is delivered to local residents and businesses. We thank the local community for their ongoing patience during these essential works.”

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience this project may cause and would like to thank residents and businesses for their cooperation during the delivery phase of these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.

This plan includes an investment in leakage reduction and water quality initiatives, called the Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see an investment of €500 million during the period to 2021. These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support our growing population and economy.