Christmas and New Year was very busy time for Donegal's Animals in Need

A Happy New Year to you from all the volunteers and rescued cats and dogs at Animals In Need (AIN).

It was a busy Christmas and New Year for the volunteers, with several emergency call outs to injured cats including Roger, a ginger cat found in Glencolmkille after he had been hit by a car.

Roger is around 5-months-old and was brought to the vets for treatment by his finders before being sent on to AIN.

When he arrived at his foster home, he was so heavily sedated that his fosterer did not realise at first that he is completely feral. Luckily Roger has no broken bones but is only starting to recover now.

The run up to Christmas is always a busy time for the AIN dog rescuers and this year was no different.

AIN would like to thank the Donegal Garda who assisted AIN in the rescue of a very ill, elderly dog just before Christmas.

The dog was in a bad way and became extremely aggressive following his rescue and unfortunately the poor dog passed away.

There were five more call outs for dogs straying over Christmas, two in the Donegal Town area and three in Letterkenny. All were reunited with their owners.

Thank you to the Letterkenny Garda who assisted in helping a stray dog to be reunited with his owners on St. Stephen's night.

ROGER THE CAT WAS HIT BY A CAR OVER THE CHRISTMAS

An AIN volunteer scanned the dog for a microchip and discovered that the dog was registered to someone in County Offaly.

It transpired that the dog had escaped from a house in Letterkenny while on a visit to Donegal and had been missing for a week, despite appeals on the radio and social media.

Thanks also to the kind person who found the dog and brought him to safety.

Luckily the owner had the dog microchipped, which is a legal requirement since 2012, otherwise the dog may never have been reunited with his owner.

Cat adoptions have reopened and 13 cats and kittens were rehomed at the weekend.

There is fantastic news for Orla and Demi, two one-eyed kittens who have formed a close bond in their foster home, as they have been booked to go to a new home together.

Kitten Eden, who had been found a while ago with a badly damaged and infected paw, has completely healed and has been adopted.

The Christmas Santa Paws Pet Toy Drive was a great success and the animals in foster care were delighted with all their gifts on Christmas morning. Thanks to everyone who donated gifts for the animals, they were much appreciated.

Just before Christmas, AIN were contacted by a woman in the UK who follows the charity on Instagram. This lady is friends with a woman who knits pet blankets and she had two large boxes to send to Donegal for the dogs and cats in AIN's care.

The foster cats were delighted when the boxes arrived, testing the blankets and playing with the catnip toys.

Thank you so much to both of these lovely ladies.

Finally, AIN's Committee would like to thank all the wonderful dedicated volunteers who do so much for the dogs and cats and other small animals in AIN's care in different ways throughout the year.

AIN is a totally voluntary organisation and the helpline is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Thanks also to the Dogs' Trust for taking many of AIN's rescued dogs and finding wonderful homes for them, and for helping financially. Without this help AIN would not be able to rescue as many dogs from the Letterkenny Pound or help those who wish to surrender their dog.

AIN would also like to everyone who helps financially by raising much needed funds for the charity, it is much appreciated.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.