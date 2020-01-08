Donegal IFA County Executive to focus on dairy sector and upcoming challenges

Contact
Donegal IFA Chairman Brendan McLaughlin
The next Donegal IFA County Executive meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 14 in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny at 8pm.
National IFA Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan will give an address on upcoming challenges in the dairy sector this coming year relating to milk price and supply as well as the ongoing threats presented by environmental and animal welfare lobbyists.
Donegal IFA Chairman Brendan McLaughlin is encouraging all farmers to attend the meeting as these issues in the year ahead will impact not only on the dairy sector but other farming sectors in Ireland and specifically County Donegal too where numerous farming systems are in place.
Other Donegal IFA business and issues will also be discussed on the night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.