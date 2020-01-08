Donegal on high alert as suspected Avian Flu outbreak in Fermanagh under investigation

Contact
Donegal poultry farmers are on high alert after a suspected avian flu case in Fermanagh.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have warned people of the risk that Avian Influenza (AI) poses to the poultry sector in Ireland.
in a statement the Department said:
"The current investigation into the suspected presence of a notifiable avian disease in a broiler breeder flock in County Fermanagh, serves to highlight once again to poultry keepers the measures they should take to reduce the risk of introducing disease into their flock.
"As we are currently in the high-risk period for avian influenza, the Department urges all poultry owners including backyard flock owners to be vigilant and to implement strict biosecurity on their premises, particularly in relation to minimising contact with wild birds. It is critically important to ensure that wild birds do not have access to feeding areas and feed stores.
"Flock-owners should also regularly monitor their birds for signs of disease. If they suspect any signs of the disease in their flocks, they must report it immediately to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Anyone who keeps poultry, even only one or two birds, in Ireland must register their premises with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
