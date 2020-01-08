Malin Coast Guard assists Gardai in search operation

The Malin Head Coastguard was tasked in the early hours of this morning to assist in a major search operation after a Garda patrol car was rammed in Co. Leitrim.

Three people have been arrested while a fourth is in hospital, in connection with an attempted burglary in Mohill, Co. Leitrim at around 4.30am this morning.

On approach to the location, a Garda patrol car was rammed by one of the vehicles at the scene.

The occupants of the car involved in the initial collision fled in a second car in the direction of Drumlish which subsequently crashed a short distance away.

A man in his 30s was found in the vehicle with serious injuries.

He has been taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment to serious but non life threatening injuries.

Up to four suspects fled the scene of the collision on foot, and Gardaí engaged the services of the Malin Coastguard in the search for these suspects as the Garda Air Support was engaged in a separate incident.

At 9.25am this morning, three men, one in their 30s, another in their 20s and a juvenile were arrested at Tamlaght Mor, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

They were stopped as part of a cordon and checkpoint operation and are currently being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The search is continuing for a fifth person and Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact them.