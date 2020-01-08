Do you want a little help in getting that perfect job in Donegal?

Does your CV need updating? Are you getting job interviews? Do you need help with job search / applications? If so, then you should come along to this FREE Donegal Workshop.

Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC), in conjunction with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, are hosting a FREE Job Club Workshop in Donegal Town to assist jobseekers in finding suitable employment.

What can the Job Club do for you?

The Workshop will provide jobseekers with an opportunity for professional practical support for the compilation of Curriculum Vitae’s (amending, building, structuring content, typing and printing), Completion of Job Application Forms, Letters of Application, Interview Techniques, Identifying Key Employment Skills and help with creating an Individual Job Search Plan.

Training will take place daily from Wednesday 15th January to Friday 31st January 2020 from 10.00am to 1.00pm in the Donegal Education Centre, Floors 2/3, Pier One, Donegal Town. If you would like to book your place or for more information please telephone the Job Club office on 07198 58959 or visit www.dldc.org.