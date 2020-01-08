Major changes ahead for Donegal's largest farm

Glenmore Estate has announced an overhaul of its aims in a major shakeup of its business model.

The country's largest organic farm, An Grianan in Donegal, has announced that it will concentrate on growing energy crops for renewables.

The move will also see the 2,400 acre farm, at Burt, sell off its dairy herd in February.

Located at Speenoge, Burt, the land was reclaimed from Lough Swilly in the 1970s by a Dutchman, making it the largest working organic arable farm in Ireland at 2,400 acres.

The Inishowen farm was purchased for €17.4m in 2017 by a young farmer, Karol McElhinney (39).

Widespread anger was expressed by residents living close to the farm in the summer, as a foul smell emanated from An Grianan Estate.

There was a major public outcry following the spreading of the digestate at the farm. Talks between Glenmore Estate and residents were held to resolve the issue.