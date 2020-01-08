Local Donegal broadcaster pays tribute to late Larry Gogan

Well-known local radio personality Shane Smyth from Bundoran, is among those to pay tribute to Larry Gogan, the iconic broadcaster who died earlier this week.

Taking to social media as news broke on Tuesday morning, Mr Smyth said: “Incredibly saddened to hear of the death of another legendary Irish broadcaster, Larry Gogan."

The Donegal man, who is presently the Bundoran Tourism Officer reflected on how helpful the late Larry Gogan had been to him, some years ago:

“He very kindly agreed to be interviewed by me for a documentary I was doing about the history of the chart a number of years ago. We were figuring out where to record it and he said ‘sure just come out to the house’ - so I did.

“We sat on his couch in his front room in Templeogue and he chatted about his memories of hosting the chart on RTE.

“An absolute gentleman and a legend and a great loss to the country.

“God bless you Larry and rest easy in the great radio centre in the sky with Gay and Marian.”

Larry (Lorcan) Gogan was 85 years old at the time of his death. He was one of the most well known voices on Irish radio, having been on the airwaves for six decades.



He had a great love of music and was a perfect fit for RTÉ’s 2FM when it opened in 1979. His Golden Hour of classic hits was a popular show for many years, and his Just A Minute Quiz is without doubt the most famous quiz on radio.

Larry Gogan was always a great supporter of Irish bands, using his radio profile to promote Irish music. Indeed, the first band that he played on 2FM in 1979 was the Boomtown Rats. He was famously a huge fan of U2 from their fledgling years and throughout their career.



The iconic DJ remained with 2FM until as recently as last year when he left to start a show on the online station RTÉ Gold.

Mr Gogan had suffered ill health in recent times but news of his death still came as a massive shock to family, friends, colleagues and his many fans.

He will be laid to rest on Friday following Requiem Mass at 11.30am in the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, Dublin.