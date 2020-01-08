Revealed: What was the top selling make and model of car in Donegal in 2019

Contact
Toyota topped the car sales charts in Donegal in 2019
Toyota was the most popular make of new car sold in Donegal in 2019 while the most popular model was the Kia Sportage.
According to a breakdown of car sales, seen by Donegal Live, there were 316 new Toyota cars sold in the county last year, up marginally on the 307 figure for 2018.
Kia was in second spot for 2019 with 300 new cars sold, compared with 303 in 2018.
Last year, it was Volkswagen who topped the charts but their sales fell last year from 339 to 231 as the German car manufacturer dropped to third in the Donegal rankings.
Hyundai remained fourth, and actually saw sales rise slightly from 201 to 208.
Skoda came next in fifth, followed by Ford, Opel, Peugeot and Suzuki with Seat making up the top ten.
Models
When it comes to the most popular model of car in Donegal, the Kia Sportage retained the laurels with 121 new registrations in 2019, up from 112 in 2018.
The Toyota Corolla - with a new model - came second with 109 units while the Hyundai Tucson was third with 85.
Indeed, there were three other Toyota models in the top ten, the Toyota Yaris (4th), Toyota C-HR (6th) and Toyota Rav 4 (9th).
The rest of the top ten was made up by the Ford Focus (5th), Volkswagen Tiguan (7th), Skoda Octavia (8th) and Hyundai Kona (10th).
Further analysis of the figures shows that of the 2,331 new cars in Donegal, hatchbacks (790) were the most popular body type. Interestingly, there were only two sports coupes sold and one convertible.
Just over 50% of new cars sold in the county were diesel engined.
Grey remains the favourite colour, ahead of white/ivory with red/maroon third most popular.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.