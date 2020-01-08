Three Donegal restaurants shortlisted for the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

Three Donegal restaurants have been shortlisted for the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Letterkenny’s Burrito Loco have received an impressive seven nominations in the Best Takeaway Salad, Best Takeaway Vegetarian, Best Takeaway Healthy, Best Takeaway Lunchtime, Best Takeaway Mexican and two brand new awards Best Takeaway Sustainability and Best Takeaway Vegan.

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny have made the shortlist three times in the Best Takeaway Chinese, Best Takeaway Curry and Best Takeaway Spice Bag categories.

Friars Rest, Letterkenny have also received nominations in three categories, hoping to pick up the Best Takeaway Burger, Best Takeaway Chipper and the all new Best Takeaway Breakfast award.

Just Eat is now calling on the nation to help crown the winners, by voting on just-eat.ie/takeawayawards2019 in support of their favourite shortlisted local takeaways before midnight January 13.

The winners of the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 21 at an industry awards event in Number Twenty-Two, Dublin hosted by popular presenter Cassie Stokes.