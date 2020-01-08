Donegal students bring innovative projects to BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Contact
Abbey Vocational School students taking part in the BY Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition
23 school projects are among the 550 qualifying entries at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.
The students have spent today setting up and enjoying the opening ceremony which included an inspirational talk from Brian Cox.
The event is running in the RDS in Dublin until Saturday. Now in its 56th year, the exhibition is designed to inspire young people to better understand the opportunities that a career in a STEM-related field can offer.
It also sparks creative thinking in the field of science and has contributed to important scientific research and innovation over the years.
The Donegal entries are as follows:
Loreto Community School
Twinkle-twinkle little star – A systematic study of light pollution in rural Donegal Category :Technology
Group entry
Abbey Vocational School
Antimicrobial Seaweeds
Category: Biological and Ecological
Group entry
Abbey Vocational School
Can education reduce the use of single use plastics?
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Group entry
Abbey Vocational School
Flax as an alternative to heavy duty plastic strapping
Category: Technology
Group entry
Magh Ene College
An investigation into job satisfaction among General Practitioners north and south of the Irish border
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Group entry
Magh Ene College
An investigation into herbivore stress on lettuce plants
Category: Biological and Ecological
Group entry
Magh Ene College
An investigation into the preparations for Brexit by farmers North and South of the border.
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Group entry
Scoil Mhuire
Is exercise recovery time in teenagers dependent on the type of sport participated in?
Category: Biological and Ecological
Individual entry
Scoil Mhuire
A classification of fingerprint patterns among Irish adults
Category: Biological and Ecological
Group entry
Scoil Mhuire
A qualitative analysis of the quality of life experiences of post-primary students with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS)?
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Individual entry
Choláiste Cholmcille
Does plastic effect the quality of the water in it?
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
Individual entry
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Éifeachtaí drugaí agus alcól I Deagóirí
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Group entry
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
An féidir Sreabháin Neamh-Newtonacha a úsáid chun cuidiú le leathadh tinte aiteann a chosc?
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
Group entry
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Barriers to proceed to third level education in the north west
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Group entry
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Modhanna chun daoine gan dídean a choinneal té í rith an gheimhridh Chemical, Category: Physical & Mathematical Sciences
Group entry
St Eunan’s College
Using 3-D printed generators to convert water in pipes into electricity
Category: Technology
Group entry
Coláiste Ailigh
The benefits of walking soccer
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Individual entry
Coláiste Ailigh
Fiosrúchán ar éifeacht thuismitheoirí ar oideachas agus slí bheatha á bpáistí
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Individual entry
Coláiste Ailigh
An eifeacht atá ag easpa fuinseoige ar chúrsaí iománaíochta agus an gá atá le trial a bhaint as crainn eile chun camáin a dhéanamh in Éirinn.
Category: Biological and Ecological
Individual entry
Coláiste Ailigh
Imscrudu ar an tionchar at ag ceimic in uachtar greine ar ar gcraiceann
Category: Biological and Ecological
Individual entry
Coláiste Ailigh
An féidir leis an gnáth Duine siúl i gceart?
Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences
Individual entry
Coláiste Ailigh
Cén tionchar atá ag reo fad tearma ar na treithe frith-baictearach atá ag mogóir róis? Category: Biological and Ecological
Individual entry
Mulroy College
“Are yee drinking that!” – The electrochemical detection of nitrates in river water using a modified copper electrode
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
Individual entry
