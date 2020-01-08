Donegal students bring innovative projects to BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

23 school projects are among the 550 qualifying entries at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The students have spent today setting up and enjoying the opening ceremony which included an inspirational talk from Brian Cox.

The event is running in the RDS in Dublin until Saturday. Now in its 56th year, the exhibition is designed to inspire young people to better understand the opportunities that a career in a STEM-related field can offer.

It also sparks creative thinking in the field of science and has contributed to important scientific research and innovation over the years.

The Donegal entries are as follows:

Loreto Community School

Twinkle-twinkle little star – A systematic study of light pollution in rural Donegal Category :Technology

Group entry

Abbey Vocational School

Antimicrobial Seaweeds

Category: Biological and Ecological

Group entry

Abbey Vocational School

Can education reduce the use of single use plastics?

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Group entry

Abbey Vocational School

Flax as an alternative to heavy duty plastic strapping

Category: Technology

Group entry

Magh Ene College

An investigation into job satisfaction among General Practitioners north and south of the Irish border

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Group entry

Magh Ene College

An investigation into herbivore stress on lettuce plants

Category: Biological and Ecological

Group entry

Magh Ene College

An investigation into the preparations for Brexit by farmers North and South of the border.

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Group entry

Scoil Mhuire

Is exercise recovery time in teenagers dependent on the type of sport participated in?

Category: Biological and Ecological

Individual entry

Scoil Mhuire

A classification of fingerprint patterns among Irish adults

Category: Biological and Ecological

Group entry

Scoil Mhuire

A qualitative analysis of the quality of life experiences of post-primary students with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS)?

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Individual entry

Choláiste Cholmcille

Does plastic effect the quality of the water in it?

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Individual entry

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Éifeachtaí drugaí agus alcól I Deagóirí

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Group entry

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

An féidir Sreabháin Neamh-Newtonacha a úsáid chun cuidiú le leathadh tinte aiteann a chosc?

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Group entry

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Barriers to proceed to third level education in the north west

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Group entry

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Modhanna chun daoine gan dídean a choinneal té í rith an gheimhridh Chemical, Category: Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Group entry

St Eunan’s College

Using 3-D printed generators to convert water in pipes into electricity

Category: Technology

Group entry

Coláiste Ailigh

The benefits of walking soccer

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Individual entry

Coláiste Ailigh

Fiosrúchán ar éifeacht thuismitheoirí ar oideachas agus slí bheatha á bpáistí

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Individual entry

Coláiste Ailigh

An eifeacht atá ag easpa fuinseoige ar chúrsaí iománaíochta agus an gá atá le trial a bhaint as crainn eile chun camáin a dhéanamh in Éirinn.

Category: Biological and Ecological

Individual entry

Coláiste Ailigh

Imscrudu ar an tionchar at ag ceimic in uachtar greine ar ar gcraiceann

Category: Biological and Ecological

Individual entry

Coláiste Ailigh

An féidir leis an gnáth Duine siúl i gceart?

Category: Social and Behavioural Sciences

Individual entry

Coláiste Ailigh

Cén tionchar atá ag reo fad tearma ar na treithe frith-baictearach atá ag mogóir róis? Category: Biological and Ecological

Individual entry

Mulroy College

“Are yee drinking that!” – The electrochemical detection of nitrates in river water using a modified copper electrode

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Individual entry