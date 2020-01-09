Contact

Donegal farmers asked to contribute to National Climate and Air Roadmap

Minister Creed issues final reminder for responses to Ag Climatise consultation

National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal's farming and wider public have been reminded that the public consultation process in relation to a National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond- termed Ag-Climatise is ending this Friday, this Friday,January 10.

“As we approach Friday’s consultation deadline, it is important for farmers and wider agri-food sector to submit their views. The Ag-Climatise roadmap will become a very important policy document for our sector over the coming years and beyond. It is important that everybody has their say. We need all stakeholders and farmers fully engaged if we are to be successful in making the changes that are required,” stated Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD.

He added: "The objective of the Ag-Climatise roadmap is clear. It is translating our commitments under the All of Government Climate Action Plan and translating them into clear actions to deliver on our commitments. Officials from my department are currently organising a follow up engagement with key stakeholders. This will facilitate an early discussion on some of the emerging trends from the consultation process.”

The consultation is composed of two elements, as follows:

1 The Ag Climatise roadmap (Hyperlink) which sets the scene and poses a number of questions.

2 An online survey to facilitate a response to the questions. Ag-Climatise Survey. The survey will take about 35 minutes to complete.

Written comments are also welcome by email to Agclimatise@agriculture.gov.ie and also by post to: Climate & Air Roadmap Consultation, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Climate Change & Bioenergy Policy Division, Grattan Business Centre, Dublin Road,
Portlaoise, Co. Laois R32 K857

