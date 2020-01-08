Anger as homes in Donegal are still without water

Homeowners in west Donegal have been without water since early afternoon and Irish Water say they can't give an estimated time for restoration of service.

One local resident said that they had been told earlier that service would be restored by 6.00pm.

The listed outage on Irish Water's website reads: "New connection works may cause supply disruptions to Mullaghduff, Loch Chionn Caslach, Anagaire, Rann na Feirste, Croithlí, Loch an Iúir, Mín Beannaid, Kerrytown, Croich Uí Bhaoill and surrounding areas in Co Donegal.

"Crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas as soon as possible."

The organisation has said on its Twitter feed that it does not know when services will be restored.

An Irish Water spokesperson says the work being carried out is an unplanned supply re-direction due to a shutdown at the Water Treatment Plant.

Customers are encouraged to check www.irishwater.ie for updates.