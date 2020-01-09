Today's weather prospects for Donegal

According to Met Eireann any residual patchy rain and drizzle from overnight, will mostly clear into the Irish Sea during Thursday morning and it will become mainly dry and calm, but rather misty or foggy for a time with some brighter spells gradually breaking through as the day goes on. Scattered showers will arrive along Atlantic coasts in strengthening northwest winds towards evening. Cool, with daytime highs of 4 to 7 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overall unsettled with some wet and windy spells, however many areas will stay dry for daylight hours on Friday

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold in light to moderate northwest breezes. Frost is likely as clear spells develop, along with the risk of some icy stretches; lowest temperatures of - 1 to 3 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cold, crisp and frosty start but with widespread winter sunshine. Many areas staying dry for daylight hours with sunny spells, however wet and rather windy weather will move in across the west and northwest later in the evening. Cool with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, which will increase brisk later. Wet and windy after dark but relatively mild.