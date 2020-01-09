‘D-Day’ nears for Donegal towns facing bypass moves

Part of the new Ballybofey-Stranorlar bypass route could see houses flattened and parts of a four lane dual carriageway in residents’ back gardens.

These were just some of the fears expressed this week as locals brace themselves for the announcement of where the new road is provisionally set to go.

Next Monday’s publication of the Options Selection Report by the National Roads Office will identify details of the preferred option corridors and residents fear the worst.

The bypass is part of the overall Trans European Network-Transport (TEN-T) Priority Route Improvement Project which has been estimated to cost in the region of €408 million in total.

The Ballybofey-Stranorlar route will cost an estimated €148m. One resident said people in the lower Cappry Road area outside Ballybofey fear their lives will never be the same again if this road is selected.

“We will be decimated. All the houses along the lower Cappry Road will be either flattened or have a four lane dual carriageway in their back gardens. The value of their houses will be badly affected as well not to mention their peace and privacy.”

This resident slammed the lack of communication surrounding the whole process: “Councillors, who confirmed before the local elections in May that they had no role in the process were informed of and shown the proposed routes last October.

“Their constituents and people affected by the route selection are still waiting and won’t find out until everyone else knows. It’s the same as everything else, the only people who care are the people directly affected.

“This isn’t a bypass, it’s a road to Letterkenny that takes no consideration of the needs or future development of Ballybofey-Stranorlar or the Finn Valley area,” the person said.

The Section 2 option is the N56/N13/N14 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham road which includes an upgrade of the dual carriageway as well as a new N56 link road crossing the Swilly (locally referred to as Bonagee Link or part of the Letterkenny Relief/Ring Road) is estimated at just over €124m.

The Section 3 option which is the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford Realignment Scheme including the link to A5/Western Transport Corridor in Northern Ireland is estimated at €204m.