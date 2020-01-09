Donegal GAA star asks for support for fire-ravaged Australia

Aoife McDonnell from Glenties is one of the best known GAA players that Donegal has produced in recent times.

She has shown her commitment not only on home soil in Ireland but in Australia. Her loyalty to Donegal underlined as she returns regularly from Australia to line out for Donegal when duty calls.

However, over the last number of weeks gaelic football has very much taken a back seat as Aoife has been working with many other Donegal and Irish people combating the ferocious flames that have engulfed the land and homes of what is now the adopted home of many Irish people.

In this special article she gives a personal insight into the situation in Australia:

We are quite literally everywhere. Scattered across this magnificent planet. Australia is no exception. The country boasts the third highest Irish immigrant population, just behind the UK and the USA and there are many from our own county spread across the continent, We are inextricably linked to our land and people. Ireland will always be home but in Australia, many of us have found a second place that we belong to.

It is often remarked that there are many similarities between the Irish and Aussies and I find this to be true. We are like-minded in our way of thinking and being, in our laid-back nature and sense of humour. Time and time again I have witnessed and experienced selfless Aussie generosity and acts of kindness. They are a people that are unwilling to see another human in a bad situation, a group that rally together and unite in times of adversity. A family away from home, if the need should ever arise.

I am fortunate to work with and teach indigenous students here in Sydney. I am constantly learning. Indigenous people of Australia have a profound spiritual connection to their land. Land is seen as a living environment that sustains and is sustained by people and culture. Any Irish person who grew up in the countryside can identify with this connection to the land.

Fond memories of rounding up sheep with your uncles, bottle feeding lambs, up and down hills, running around hay bales, putting up fences, picking blackberries and sloes. Rolling hills, beaches, rivers and lakes surround our Gaelic grounds. A simple, yet happy, way of life.

The unquestionable Irish presence across Australia is also a comfort blanket that few could afford to do without. Our culture is ever present in a beautiful assimilation of two great countries. Gaelic games are played on AFL grounds, Irish music fills Aussie pubs and Irish people turn out in droves to support Irish and Australian teams and athletes.

Wandering along the streets and beaches of Bondi and Coogee, you're greeted with a cacophony of Irish accents - Donegal to Cork - and everything in between. Club and county jerseys are worn with pride and the usual rivalries prevail, especially when championship time rolls around again.

When the chips are down, the rivalry goes out the window, our sports become nothing more than the games they are and we are there for each other - a collective. Another piece in the Irish diaspora family jigsaw.

Natural Disaster

Unfortunately, this beautiful country is in the midst of an unprecedented and devastating natural disaster.

So far, 25 people have died, 500,000 helpless animals have perished, 1,500 homes have been lost and six-million hectares of land has been destroyed.

A steady flow of heart-breaking personal accounts and terrifying images bombard our media coverage daily. People have lost everything in these fires, sentimental possessions and links to the past. Their livelihoods and way of life have vanished overnight.

All that is familiar is gone. No house, no animals, no town. We have seen images of kangaroos clinging to each other, looking absolutely terrified. Worse still - video coverage of koalas, kangaroos, cattle and horses lying dead at the side of the road, one after another.

Can you imagine this happening in Donegal - our houses are gone, communities ravaged, animals killed, land scorched? Already, an area almost the size of Ireland has been claimed by wildfires.

Outside the immediate fire zones, and in relative safety, overall health has been impacted due to air pollution. Those most at risk are people with asthma or respiratory issues. The number of people turning up at emergency departments with breathing difficulties has doubled. Day to day life has been disrupted.

People are sent home from work due to smoke alarms continually going off inside buildings. Severe weather warnings are issued and people are told to stay indoors. It is advised to stay clear of physical activity outside. When the smoke is thick, your eyes sting, headaches are constant and coughing with a sore throat becomes the norm. One can only imagine what it is like in the affected areas.

Calls from home begin with “How is the smoke today? Don't be going outside if you don't need to.”

Our Irish families and friends are worried about what they see on the news. There are accounts of Irish people getting moved to evacuation centres. Geographically, this ongoing natural disaster is a world away from home, but make no mistake, it affects Ireland.

Throughout this disaster, there have been positives. A restoration of faith in humanity for many. Uplifting and warming acts of kindness filter through. Feel-good stories to latch onto during a terrifying time. People saved, animals rescued, homes with precious memories protected and pets reunited with their owners. Emotional scenes. It won't be long until a host of fundraisers are organised to help those affected. You can be sure the Irish community will be out in force, as they always are, ready to help.

Questions to answer

Australia's leaders will have questions to answer in the aftermath of this catastrophe.

Scientists have long warned that the hotter, drier climate would contribute to Australia's bushfires becoming more intense and frequent. Fire management strategies will have to be addressed.

The statutory bush fire season runs from 1st of October - 31 March. This means that during these months, we expect fires. Usually, the country is prepared and the fires are inconsequential. Our brave firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, have been battling these mostly out of control fires since August, and they are exhausted. Fire authorities are describing the fires as monsters, some reaching 240 ft into the air. Video coverage shows fires big enough to create their own weather, exploding, unpredictable and making them even more difficult to conquer.

At the moment, the focus is on trying to contain the fires that are currently burning out of control.

The other objective is to raise money in order to help those affected by the disaster - people and animals.

If you would like to help out, you can donate to the Salvation Army, Australian Red Cross, NSW Rural Fire Service, Koalas in Care, or even adopt a Koala - one Koala for every club in Ireland!

Australia has provided a great haven of welcome and support for the Irish over the years and in more recent times during the economic crisis - maybe it’s now time to give something back to those who have supported us?