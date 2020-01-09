MEP calls for uniform phone chargers

Contact
All phones should use the same charger says MEP Matt Carthy
MEP Matt Carthy, who represents Donegal in the European Parliament has called on the EU Commission to stop dragging its feet and to implement rules to force phone manufacturers to make all phones in the EU chargeable with a common charger.
The issue will be debated next week in Strasbourg with MEP expected to call on the European Commission to adopt rules forcing companies to make all phones compatible with a common charger.
The Sinn Féin MEP said:
“I am calling on the new European Commission to show they have consumers’ interest at heart by stopping the foot-dragging and to act to enforce a common charger.
“Most companies already apply common standards with the exception of Apple. It is not in the interest of consumers that one brand requires specific chargers to be charged.
“It is believed the Commission is reluctant to stand up to Apple given the trade tension between the USA and Europe but consumer rights, (and particularly the rights of parents suffering daily battles over chargers!) must triumph here.
“The new rules would also mean less electronic waste when taken alongside the proposal to allow chargers to be sold separately.
“I am adding my voice to the call or a common charger to be made the law as soon as possible.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney, has now urged more food businesses in the county to come on board for 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.