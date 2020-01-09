Yellow alert for lots of rain in Donegal tomorrow and Saturday

The latest weather alert for Donegal is a yellow coded rain warning starting tomorrow afternoon, with a warning of the potential of both localised and coastal flooding.

Met Éireann say that the warning will continue for a 24-hour period starting at 3pm tomorrow (Friday) afternoon and continue until 3pm (15.00) on Saturday.

They say that heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding, are on the cards.

They added: "At the coast high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding."

The counties of Galway, Mayo and Sligo are also included in the warning, so Donegal drivers are also asked to be vigilant of travelling down the west coast.