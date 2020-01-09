Dublin man jailed for tendering fake sterling notes in Donegal

A Dublin man, who tendered three fake £50stg notes in premises in Ballyshannon and Bundoran has been jailed for three months, at Ballyshannon District Court.

20-year-old John McDonnell, with an address at Clonuske Drive, Balbriggan, County Dublin pleaded guilty to the fraud charges that happened at News and Views, Bundoran on July 30, at Top Pizza Castle Street, Ballyshannon on July 29 and at Centra Ballyshannon on July 30.

A similar charge concerning Maguire’s Pharmacy, Ballyshannon, was struck out.

The court was told the defendant had similar convictions and one of them happened when he was on Probation.

Defence solicitor Jim Corbett said the defendant was a 20-year-old man from Balbriggan who had got the money from a cousin and his actions were opportunistic rather than pre-meditated.

The defendant knew he had done wrong and there was not a “massive history” even though he did have previous convictions.

The defendant was on his holidays in Bundoran and he did not come with the specific purpose of carrying out the fraud, the court heard.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant was laundering sterling and he got euros in return.

Mr Corbett said the defendant would pay back the money.

He was a carer for his uncle in Dublin, was engaged and had a child coming into the world in a few weeks’ time.

Judge Kilrane said the defendant came to Bundoran armed with counterfeit currency and went “from shop to shop.”

To aggravate matters this happened while he was on Probation, the court heard.

The defendant had been given chances for similar offences in 2017 and 2018 and then in July of this year he was “at it again”.

The judge jailed the defendant for three months concurrently on each of the three charges before the court.

He said he was going to postpone the warrant to issue until February 1.

In rejecting a plea for leniency from the defence, the judge said the defendant had “got his chance” and was not going to get another chance.

Leave to appeal to the circuit court was set at €100 non- cash bond and a surety of €500.