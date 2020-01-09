Another major residential development planned for Donegal

Plans have been lodged to build more residential houses and apartments in Donegal town.

An application has been made to build a total of 56 residential units at Drumrooske Middle.

The application by Felix Gillespie is for 26 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached dwellings, 16 two-bedroom two-storey terraced dwellings and 14 duplex apartments. The plans include access roads, pedestrian footpaths and pedestrian crossings, the creation of a new access off the adjoining access road; the construction of public open space amenities including a children's play area and landscaping features, and car and bicycle parking facilities.

The plans are the latest for housing developments in Donegal town where concern has been expressed about a shortage of housing. A decision on the application is due to be made by the end of next month.

In November an application was submitted for a major development of 80 dwellings and various developments including a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, and office blocks at Mullans and Doonan.

Plans have also been lodged recently to build two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 18 two-storey houses, and 12 apartments at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal town.