Another major residential development planned for Donegal

Contact
An application has been made to build a total of 56 residential units at Drumrooske Middle, Donegal town
Plans have been lodged to build more residential houses and apartments in Donegal town.
An application has been made to build a total of 56 residential units at Drumrooske Middle.
The application by Felix Gillespie is for 26 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached dwellings, 16 two-bedroom two-storey terraced dwellings and 14 duplex apartments. The plans include access roads, pedestrian footpaths and pedestrian crossings, the creation of a new access off the adjoining access road; the construction of public open space amenities including a children's play area and landscaping features, and car and bicycle parking facilities.
The plans are the latest for housing developments in Donegal town where concern has been expressed about a shortage of housing. A decision on the application is due to be made by the end of next month.
In November an application was submitted for a major development of 80 dwellings and various developments including a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, and office blocks at Mullans and Doonan.
Plans have also been lodged recently to build two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 18 two-storey houses, and 12 apartments at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal town.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
School secretaries and supporters at a rally outside the offices of the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh last year
An application has been made to build a total of 56 residential units at Drumrooske Middle, Donegal town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.