Donegal school secretaries to hold rally at Joe McHugh's office as action resumes

Secteraies in dispute with education department over pay and conditions

School secretaries and supporters at a rally outside the offices of the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh last year

Reporter:

Declan Magee

School secretaries will be holding a protest outside the offices of education minister Joe McHugh in Letterkenny on Friday.

The rally is one of four across the country being held by the trade union Fórsa which is encouraging school secretaries and their supporters to attend the events. 

Friday's action will also see pickets mounted on a number of schools across the country.

The union is in dispute over what it calls a two-tier pay system that leaves most school secretaries earning just €12,500 a year and on irregular, short-term contracts that force them to sign on during the summer holidays and other school breaks.

In September school secretaries throughout Donegal held a one-hour work stoppage.

Rallies are also taking place on Friday at Leinster House in Dublin, at the Department of Education and Skills offices in Athlone, and in Waterford.

Fórsa says Friday’s nationwide strike is to be followed by a resumption of a work to rule, which was suspended in October to facilitate discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The union said the decision to take strike action and resume the work to rule followed what it described as an “insulting and derisory” offer of 1.5% at the Workplace Relations Commission in December.

Siptu has also called on members to support for the rallies.

