Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

It's official: Donegal withdraw from Dr McKenna Cup semi-final date with Monaghan

Statement cites "player welfare" as the reason for decision not to contest semi-final

It's official: Donegal withdraw from Dr McKenna Cup semi-final date with Monaghan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal have withdrawn from the Dr McKenna Cup and will not play in their scheduled semi-final against Monaghan on Sunday, citing "player welfare" as the reason for their withdrawal.

The official confirmation copperfastens earlier comments from manager Declan Bonner who had flagged up on several occasions that he would simply not have enough players to play the game.

In a statement on the official Donegal GAA website CLG Dhún na nGall confirmed they have formally written to the Ulster CCCC to withdraw from their scheduled Dr McKenna Cup semi-final next Sunday afternoon in Brewster Park.

The statement goes on to say the decision was not taken lightly and is one which CLG Dhún na nGall "regret having to reach but player welfare is paramount".

The official statement adds: "Much higher than anticipated attrition of players due to injuries and illness, particularly a flu virus, has let to this regretful decision – at last night’s McKenna Cup match we were only able to tog out 23 players out of the possible 26 and three more players picked up injuries during that game and will be out of contention for the next fourteen days. From a player welfare perspective it would be wrong to ask them to tog out if not fully recovered.

"Donegal have 13 players involved in Sigerson competition games on Sunday and combined with injuries/illness we are in a position that we physically do not have sufficient fit players for the semi-final. Nor are we able to dip into our under 20 squad as the team is playing Roscommon on Saturday in the Leo Murphy Development Cup."

The statement concludes by underlining that Donegal GAA hold the competition in high regard and regret having to withdraw: 

"We always hold the Dr. McKenna Cup in the highest regard, would very much like to participate in this semi-final and very much regret having to withdraw."

 
 
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie