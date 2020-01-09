It's official: Donegal withdraw from Dr McKenna Cup semi-final date with Monaghan

Donegal have withdrawn from the Dr McKenna Cup and will not play in their scheduled semi-final against Monaghan on Sunday, citing "player welfare" as the reason for their withdrawal.

The official confirmation copperfastens earlier comments from manager Declan Bonner who had flagged up on several occasions that he would simply not have enough players to play the game.

In a statement on the official Donegal GAA website CLG Dhún na nGall confirmed they have formally written to the Ulster CCCC to withdraw from their scheduled Dr McKenna Cup semi-final next Sunday afternoon in Brewster Park.

The statement goes on to say the decision was not taken lightly and is one which CLG Dhún na nGall "regret having to reach but player welfare is paramount".

The official statement adds: "Much higher than anticipated attrition of players due to injuries and illness, particularly a flu virus, has let to this regretful decision – at last night’s McKenna Cup match we were only able to tog out 23 players out of the possible 26 and three more players picked up injuries during that game and will be out of contention for the next fourteen days. From a player welfare perspective it would be wrong to ask them to tog out if not fully recovered.

"Donegal have 13 players involved in Sigerson competition games on Sunday and combined with injuries/illness we are in a position that we physically do not have sufficient fit players for the semi-final. Nor are we able to dip into our under 20 squad as the team is playing Roscommon on Saturday in the Leo Murphy Development Cup."

The statement concludes by underlining that Donegal GAA hold the competition in high regard and regret having to withdraw:

"We always hold the Dr. McKenna Cup in the highest regard, would very much like to participate in this semi-final and very much regret having to withdraw."





