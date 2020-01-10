"There is never a good enough reason to travel at such a speed" - Donegal gardaí

Contact
This speed reading was detected last night (Thursday) in wet conditions on the Letterkenny dual carriageway
Donegal gardaí have warned motorists to slow down and heed their speed following an overnight detection of a motorist driving at 157 kms per hour on the Letterkenny dual carriageway.
Donegal gardaí say the vehicle was clocked at 157 kms at a time when road conditions were wet and they added: "Road conditions were wet. When roads are wet or icy you need to be particularly careful. There is never a good enough reason to travel at such a speed. Protecting your life and the lives of others should be a good enough reason not to! #arrivealive #speedkills"
