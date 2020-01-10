Contact

"There is never a good enough reason to travel at such a speed" - Donegal gardaí

Motorists detected travelling at high speed on dual carriageway

This speed reading was detected last night (Thursday) in wet conditions on the Letterkenny dual carriageway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal gardaí have warned motorists to slow down and heed their speed following an overnight detection of a motorist driving at 157 kms per hour on the Letterkenny dual carriageway.

Donegal gardaí say the vehicle was clocked at 157 kms at a time when road conditions were wet and they added: "Road conditions were wet. When roads are wet or icy you need to be particularly careful. There is never a good enough reason to travel at such a speed. Protecting your life and the lives of others should be a good enough reason not to! #arrivealive #speedkills"

