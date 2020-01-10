Public meeting to discuss frustrating traffic congestion in busy Donegal village

Traffic congestion in Carrick is a major concern for those living in or regularly passing through the village.

The road to Sliabh Liag and being on the Wild Atlantic Way are all contributing factors. And while this increase in tourism traffic is very much much welcomed, there are serious concerns about traffic congestion.

Everyone - particularly motorists, business people, transport providers and pedestrians - are invited to a public meeting. The aim is to discuss the problem with a view to developing a list of priority solutions.

The meeting is open to people from within and outside the Carrick area who have an interest in solving these traffic problems.

It takes place in the Old School on Monday, January 13 at 9.00pm.