Busy Donegal Lidl to close for business for 10 weeks

Major extension means store has to close for final stages of work

Lidl Donegal Town

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

One of Lidl’s busiest Donegal stores  is to close for 10 weeks to allow for the completion of major building work.

The Donegal Town branch is currently undergoing a major extension and when finished, it will be one of  the largest Lidl stores in the country.

Lidl had previously said that the store would not close during the extension works. It would instead operate at half capacity.

However, the Donegal Democrat has received confirmation of a change to the original programme of work. 

A Lidl spokesperson said: “I can confirm the store will close for a period of 10 weeks from early April.

“When finalising design plans it was clear that the available space to keep the store at half capacity was not feasible. 

“Therefore in order to offer our Donegal customers an enhanced shopping experience, a decision was made to fully close the store which will facilitate a quicker opening of the new store.”

It is understood that staff will be offered work in the nearest available Lidl branches during the period of closure.

Work has already been underway for some time on site with minimum disruption to customers. 

This is not the first major  extension to be carried out to the German discount supermarket's Donegal Town branch. It was among the first in the country to be extended to accommodate an  in-store bakery.

 If all goes according to plan, the new look Lidl superstore in Donegal Town will be open for business by  mid-June.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

