COLUMNIST: GAA etiquette, words lost in translation in Glencolmcille and more

Toronto based historian Aidan Manning is the author of ‘Glencolumbkille. A History 3000 BC – 1885 AD’ and ‘Donegal Poitín - A History’.

His father was stationed in Carrigart prior to my dad’s time and his mother came from Straleel.

We’ve corresponded on and off for years and I came across this lovely yarn while perusing over the Christmas break.

“Your father, Mick, set me straight me about the GAA's raison d'etre. As I've told you before, your father was at the tail-end of his career when I started playing for Downings.

“My first three games against Creeslough never finished: in the first, in Creeslough, Downings walked off and Creeslough returned the favour in Downings a few weeks later.

The reasons were never explained to the younger members of the teams, the reaction to my own timid suggestion that we finish the first game being, ‘Hit the sidelines, Maneen, if you ever want to wear that jersey again’.

“The third game was in Creeslough and contrary to long-established tradition, Creeslough walked off.

“ I met your father the following day in Carrigart and asked him for an explanation of the previous day's events. I can still see the deadpan expression. ‘What was that all about yesterday? That was solely about trust. And what happened goes to show you that you cannot trust the Creeslough team as far as you could throw them. For it was our turn to walk off and they took it.’

“Thanks to Mick Galligan, I went away with an enhanced grasp of GAA etiquette.”

GOD REST HIM!

Growing up near Downings, where my father played most of his football, I loved the characters who added as much colour to games as the players themselves. Manus was one such.

One night, he and my dad headed to a wake of a Garda Sergeant who had been a footballer of some repute some distance away.

There were the usual cups of tea, stronger drops, currant bread, John Players on the saucers and small talk surrounding the deceased.

In fact, Manus was fulsome in his praise of the legendary policeman and footballer and just before they left, he decided to head back once more to see his 'old friend' in the coffin.

Something made my father curious and so he followed him. Imagine his surprise when he observed Manus remove his cap again, lean in over the corpse and whisper: "Not a day too soon, you oul bastard ye!"

The Sergeant had once summonsed him for piloting a Raleigh bicycle without a light ...he had never forgiven him.



GLAD TO BE BACK IN MUNCHEN GLADBACH?

In the early 1970’s, the Glencolumbkille area became a magnet for hippies and drop-outs, many of them professional people from the US and Germany.

A veterinarian from Bavaria moved in beside two bachelor brothers whom I knew and in no time, his head was deeved when his neighbours found out he was a ‘vit’, and by way of a bonus he also had a car which became a very busy hackney service transporting the lads to their local.

One night, the ‘vit’ and his partner were driving home with the two merry men in the back, when they began conversing in German.

One of the brothers took great umbrage at this, thinking they were trying to hide something from him, and informed my father the following day: “the more he tried his hochen hichen, dichen dochen, the more I gave him Stranakirke, Meenaneary and Barr a Bhogaigh! And when I faded, the other brother went at him with Meenacharvey, Umeriwiirrimam and Port a h’Amhlaigh!”

Unsurprisingly, the Teutonic ‘vit’ eventually went back to the middle class pleasures of Munchen.





THE BRYLCREEM TOUCH?

A man from "In Through" once told my father about a dance away back in the 1950's that he would much rather forget.

He had noticed a new trend creeping in where men with slicked back hair seemed to elicit much better responses from the more snottery class of women, than those - like himself - whose hair resembled the rear end of a ewe just sheared by a man late for his tea.

To exacerbate matters, he had noticed his own usually shy brother starting to throw shapes on the Teelin Road with a head on him that you could comfortably fry three cod, two large chips and a portion of onion rings in.

When he enquired of the brother about the source of this diesel, he was told to buy his own.

With barely the price of the dance, our friend hadn't tuppence to be heading to Carrick or Kilcar to buy what passed for brilliantine or hair oil.

One night, when the slicked brother had headed off to the hall, this time with a head on him like tinsel, the jealous sibling went rooting around the house until he found what he assumed was the magic bottle. #

He dosed the 'ceann' liberally, and headed off like Errol Flynn for a bit of Carrick swashbuckling.

Not only did he fail abjectly to get a dance, but to his horror, men and women seemed to give him a wide berth all night.

To add to his depression, his head was on fire.

The following morning, as he made his lonely way down to the ‘House of Commons’ to sit on the cold wooden seat in the converted henhouse, the brother shouted after him: "Give that place a good scoureen when you're finished. There's new stuff out now...it's called Jeyes Fluid, there's a bottle of it here somewhere....have you come across it?"

Remember the old ad on TV? “It’s the Brylcreem touch for personality...the Brylcreem touch!”