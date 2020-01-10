No visiting allowed at Letterkenny University Hospital this weekend

Letterkenny University Hospital has just issued a statement reminding the public that visiting is not permitted this weekend.

Seán Murphy, general manager, said they continued to have high numbers of patients with flu in the hospital and were appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff for their own protection and the protection of their relatives.

“In exceptional cases only, family members may arrange with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients. To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on (074) 9125888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“We know that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families. Our priority is to protect the many patients in the hospital who are very sick and vulnerable to infection and it is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.

“Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave,” he said.