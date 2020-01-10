No visiting allowed at Letterkenny University Hospital this weekend

Contact
No visitors allowed at Letterkenny University Hospital this weekend
Letterkenny University Hospital has just issued a statement reminding the public that visiting is not permitted this weekend.
Seán Murphy, general manager, said they continued to have high numbers of patients with flu in the hospital and were appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff for their own protection and the protection of their relatives.
“In exceptional cases only, family members may arrange with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients. To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on (074) 9125888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.
“We know that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families. Our priority is to protect the many patients in the hospital who are very sick and vulnerable to infection and it is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.
“Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Vibrant and practical walking programme delivered by professionally trained tutors in a community setting
School secretaries and union representatives protest outside Minister for Education Joe McHugh's office in Letterkenny on Friday afternoon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.