Donegal man to appear on RTE's Winning Streak this Saturday

FINGERS CROSSED: Adrian Duffy, pictured with girlfriend Lisa.
A Donegal man is hoping lady luck shines on him when he appears as a contestant on popular game show Winning Streak this Saturday.
Adrian Duffy, from Gleneely, told Donegal Live: "I'm extremely excited about it now - it's been a long wait since I first found out on December 7.
"I've recently bought and renovated a house in Carndonagh and moved in just before Christmas, so some money towards paying off debt for that would be brilliant."
And it isn't just Adrian, a bid manager for Boyle Construction in Letterkenny, who is set to benefit.
The 29-year-old explained: "My mum Eileen bought two tickets and put my name on one ticket and my sister Catriona's on the other, and said if one of us got called up we would share the winnings with the other."
You can tune in to RTE 1 on Saturday evening at 8.25pm to see how Adrian gets on.
