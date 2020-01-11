Donegal man wins €21,000 on TV's Winning Streak

Donegal man Adrian Duffy is €21,000 better off this evening after appearing as a contestant on RTE's Winning Streak.

The 29-year-old, a native of the Inishowen village of Gleneely, won €16,000 in his individual game 'Pay or Play' before bagging a further €5,000 in the group game 'High Low Share'.

Sadly, he didn't get to spin the wheel on the legendary game show, which is presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Adrian, a bid manager with Boyle Construction in Letterkenny, will be splitting the winnings with his sister Catriona. Their mum Eileen entered two tickets, one in Adrian's name and one in Catriona's, and said no matter who was pulled out, the siblings would share the spoils.

Adrian plans to use his share to help pay towards the new house in Carndonagh he and girlfriend Lisa moved into just before Christmas.