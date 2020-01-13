Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey to contest general election

Contact
Peter Casey
Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey has confirmed he will be contesting the upcoming general election.
The Greencastle-based former Dragons Den investor will seek a Dáil seat in Donegal.
He came second in the 2018 presidential election, and missed out in a bid to become an MEP last year.
He says he will be focusing on the need for investment in rural Ireland.
Speaking to the Irish Independent he said, "he says it as it is" and "isn't in politics for money."
