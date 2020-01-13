Almost 30 Donegal groups to receive funding boost

Almost 30 Donegal groups are set to receive a welcome funding boost.

Around €30,000 will be provided for 26 Men’s and Women’s Sheds groups across the county.

Announcing the funding Donegal TD and Minister for Education Joe McHugh said: “The men and women running Sheds groups around the county are going from strength to strength, doing ever more impressive work on the ground. They have become a brilliant asset for our communities.

“It is fantastic to see so many groups across Donegal being supported by Government to improve facilities and offer more to their members and encouraging more people to join.

“This funding of almost €30,000 for 26 groups is helping to pay for tools, equipment, furniture, extension work, new machinery, technology and among other things. And it builds on the funding which started in 2018 by the Government.

“What I hear repeatedly about the work of Men’s Sheds is that they provide an invaluable outlet for people in our communities. They create a sense of belonging. They prevent isolation. And they offer a safe and inclusive space for men of all ages to pick up new skills and share their know-how.

“It is really important to see a number of women’s groups also taking on the role of supporting people in their local area and getting Government support.

“Everyone who’s involved deserves great praise and support. You are a real asset to your community whether it’s the work and experience that if offered in the shed or the wider involvement with community work, festivals, events and Tidy Towns."

The full list of Sheds in Donegal to have secured funding is:

Ardara Men's Shed, €1132 for electronic equipment to set up a I.T. network with 4 other sheds

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Men’s Shed, €1132 for computer, webcam & monitor

Ballyshannon Men's Shed, €1132 for equipment

Carn Men's Shed, €1132 for power tools & related accessories

Castlefin Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools and upgrade of kitchen

Cloughaneely Men’s Shed, €1132 for extraction unit/table saw

Donegal Town Men's Shed, €1132 for broadband link & computer research facilities for members

Dunfanaghy Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment to augment work of shed

Glenties Men's Shed, €1132 for tools for craft & DIY

Greencastle Community Women’s Shed, €1132 for materials for DIY and home improvement training course

Killybegs Men's Shed, €1132 for new 16” bandsaw

Kilmacrennan Men’s Shed, €1132 for CCTV & under sink hot water heater & tools

Kincasslagh Men's Shed, €1132 for tools

Letterkenny CDP Men's Shed, €1132 for spray booth equipment for painting restored and refurbished furniture & bandsaw

Lifford Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools

Meenaneary Men's Shed, €1132 for rewiring shed

Mevagh Men’s Shed, €1132, for heating to improve air quality & to purchase pillar drill

Mná a' Port Mhaise, Machaire Rabhartaigh, €500 for circuit cutting machine

Moville Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment, recover pool table, creation of banner, signs & popup stand

Raphoe Men's Shed, €1132 for laptops and printer

Rosbeg & Portnoo Men's Shed, €1132 for equipment

Rosses Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment & installation of kitchen

Rosses Women’s Shed/Scioból Ban na Rosann, €1132 for jewellery making tools, woodworking tools and extension leads

Sciobal na mban, Gaoth Dobhair, €1132 for paint, wood shelves, storage, tools

Sciobol na bFhear, Gaoth Dobhair, €1132 to room to function as reading room, card playing and informal meetings, exercise room

Seid an Oileán, Árrain Mhór, €1132 for equipment.