Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

€327,000 funding announced for LYIT sports campus project

Funding will help towards developing lasting sports plan for LYIT

Minister McHugh Announces Funding Support for LYIT Transformation to Technological University

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

€326,845 Sports Capital grant has been announced for Letterkenny IT to develop a sports campus project.

The funding has been allocated through the Sports Capital Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund for a Regional Sports-Activity Hub.

“I am delighted to see the plans for LYIT get backing from Government with almost €327,000 funding,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said. 

“The investment will ensure the college can work hand in hand with Donegal County Council, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Cricket Ireland to draw up a plan and assess how to bring the proposal for a regional sports campus to life.

“It is the first step in what will be a major leap forward for sports facilities in the college but also for the town of Letterkenny and the county and all the clubs, societies and organisations that can benefit from it.”

Minister McHugh added: “Sports Minister Brendan Griffin has a brilliant focus on the need for regional investment. And credit must also go to Donegal County Council who made the application on behalf of LYIT, as well as the college management. It is ambitious and it will be brilliant for our county.

“The plan is to create a hub with a number of pitches, including a full sized 4G artificial grass pitch, grass match pitch, non-turf cricket wicket, two full sized soccer pitches, four small grass pitches, airdome grass pitch, a training area and hurling wall.

“There is also a plan for a walking trail with outdoor gym, a playground and cross country route, an athletic sprint track and the much-needed changing room facilities and floodlights.

“This is also great news for women’s sport and the Donegal LGFA and I believe the organisation and the people behind it will go from strength to strength with Government backing this kind of ambition.”

Minister McHugh also acknowledged the €300,000-plus Sports Capital funding that was allocated to Finn Harps in July 2018 as part of masterplan development for the stadium and the outcome of the more recent application for redevelopment work.

“I have spoken to Minister Griffin about this and the door remains fully open for Finn Harps to make a new and improved application to the Sports Capital fund in a bid to make their masterplan a reality. I urge the club, fans and everyone associated with it to focus on that.

“I would also encourage the club management to work with Donegal County Council and any other agency which can lend support in a new and improved application for Sports Capital.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie