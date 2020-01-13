€327,000 funding announced for LYIT sports campus project

€326,845 Sports Capital grant has been announced for Letterkenny IT to develop a sports campus project.

The funding has been allocated through the Sports Capital Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund for a Regional Sports-Activity Hub.

“I am delighted to see the plans for LYIT get backing from Government with almost €327,000 funding,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.

“The investment will ensure the college can work hand in hand with Donegal County Council, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Cricket Ireland to draw up a plan and assess how to bring the proposal for a regional sports campus to life.

“It is the first step in what will be a major leap forward for sports facilities in the college but also for the town of Letterkenny and the county and all the clubs, societies and organisations that can benefit from it.”

Minister McHugh added: “Sports Minister Brendan Griffin has a brilliant focus on the need for regional investment. And credit must also go to Donegal County Council who made the application on behalf of LYIT, as well as the college management. It is ambitious and it will be brilliant for our county.

“The plan is to create a hub with a number of pitches, including a full sized 4G artificial grass pitch, grass match pitch, non-turf cricket wicket, two full sized soccer pitches, four small grass pitches, airdome grass pitch, a training area and hurling wall.

“There is also a plan for a walking trail with outdoor gym, a playground and cross country route, an athletic sprint track and the much-needed changing room facilities and floodlights.

“This is also great news for women’s sport and the Donegal LGFA and I believe the organisation and the people behind it will go from strength to strength with Government backing this kind of ambition.”

Minister McHugh also acknowledged the €300,000-plus Sports Capital funding that was allocated to Finn Harps in July 2018 as part of masterplan development for the stadium and the outcome of the more recent application for redevelopment work.

“I have spoken to Minister Griffin about this and the door remains fully open for Finn Harps to make a new and improved application to the Sports Capital fund in a bid to make their masterplan a reality. I urge the club, fans and everyone associated with it to focus on that.

“I would also encourage the club management to work with Donegal County Council and any other agency which can lend support in a new and improved application for Sports Capital.”