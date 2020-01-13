Almost 300 homes without power at Storm Brendan batters Donegal

Contact
Close to 300 customers are affected by power cuts as Storm Brendan continues to hammer Donegal.
78 homes and businesses are without power in Bundoran, 41 in Derrybeg and 165 in Glenties.
Crews from ESB Networks are endeavouring to restore power to those affected. The organisation estimates that power will be restored in Bundoran by 6.00pm. But no time has been given for Derrybeg or Glenties.
As darkness falls people are reminded to be vigilant, particularly on the roads. There is a high risk of fallen trees as well as debris and flash flooding.
