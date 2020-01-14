Donegal hotelier says Guten Tag!

Contact
Bill Collins and Elaine McInaw, both Abbey Hotel Donegal; Dr Wolfgang Häfele, Honorary Consul General of Ireland; and Swetlana Gorski, Tourism Ireland,at CMT in Stuttgart.
Tourism Ireland in Germany has kicked off its 2020 programme of promotions at CMT (holiday exhibition) in Stuttgart this week. Tourism Ireland is joined at CMT by 17 tourism businesses from the island of Ireland and Germany – including the Abbey Hotel, Donegal town..
CMT is one of the biggest travel fairs in Germany, attracting more than 260,000 visitors – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland – looking for ideas and suggestions for their next holiday. CMT also attracts leading tour operators and travel agents, as well as travel and lifestyle journalists, during the nine-day event.
Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, said: “CMT is our first travel fair of 2020 – which provides us with an excellent platform to encourage German travellers to put Donegal and Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2020 and remind them about all the many things to see and do around the island of Ireland.
“Germany is our third-largest source of visitors. Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity again in 2020, to continue to grow German visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more of them to come and explore our regions and less-visited attractions during the off-peak season.”
Promoting the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Dublin, Belfast and the Causeway Coastal Route will continue to be a major focus of Tourism Ireland’s activity in Germany, and elsewhere around the world, in 2020.
