Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash near Muff

Contact
There has bbeen an accident on the M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh
Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Inishowen.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Sappagh, near Muff shortly before 8am.
The Burnfoot to Muff road is currently closed following the crash this morning.
Gardai are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Adrian received his cheque from George Canavan, The National Lottery with programme hosts Sinead Kennedy and Marty Whelan present too
Bill Collins and Elaine McInaw, both Abbey Hotel Donegal; Dr Wolfgang Häfele, Honorary Consul General of Ireland; and Swetlana Gorski, Tourism Ireland,at CMT in Stuttgart.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.