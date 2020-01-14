Contact

Donegal IFA County Executive meeting to focus on dairy sector

Upcoming challenges to be aired at tonight's meeting in Letterkenny

National IFA dairy chairman, Tom Phelan who will address tonight's IFA meeting in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Challenges facing Donegal farmers operating in the dairy sector will be one of the main topics up for discussion at tonight's (Tuesday)  Donegal IFA County Executive meeting in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, starting at 8pm.

The invited speaker will be the National IFA dairy chairman, Tom Phelan, who will give an address on upcoming challenges in the dairy sector this coming year relating to milk price and supply as well as the ongoing threats presented by environmental and animal welfare lobbyists.


Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, invites and encourages all farmers to attend as these issues in the year ahead will impact not only on the dairy sector but other farming sectors in Ireland and specifically County Donegal too where numerous farming systems are in place.


Other Donegal IFA business and issues will also be discussed on the night.

