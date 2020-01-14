Contact

Minister McHugh announces major building project for Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Project approved by the Department of Education and Skills’ Building Unit

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has announced a major building project for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana.

 “This is great news for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana. It is a really substantial project and it will be a massive bonus for the school,” Minister McHugh said.

 “I have shared the news with principal Rosaleen Grant and I am sure the whole team at the school and the wider community of Scoil Mhuire will be looking forward to this major development.”

 The project has been approved by the Department of Education and Skills’ Building Unit.

 Minister McHugh added: “This is a very big project for Scoil Mhuire. The school has been approved for three science labs with prep areas, two mainstream classrooms, two special education teaching rooms, a three class base for children with special education needs, a home economics room and a room for design and communications graphics.

 “This project is one of many that I have ensured progressed in good time over the last 14 months and I hope it will be of huge benefit to the school community, the staff and the students.”

 “The Department will now engage with Scoil Mhuire to work out the best approach to the development,” he said.

