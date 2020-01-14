Election count will clash with Donegal game in Letterkenny

As general election fever goes up a gear with the announcement this morning that the much anticipated general election will take place on Saturday, February 8, attention now turns to the count centre and potential traffic chaos that could occur.

Although not officially confirmed, it is expected that the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny will again host the count but with Donegal's National Football League clash against Galway only yards out the road at O'Donnell Park, traffic delays and parking problems are likely at the Sunday count.

Traffic chaos in Letterkenny is a major factor most days with thousands of people attending the two major events in the one area, it looks like extended restrictions on where you can park that day will have to be introduced.