Donegal Primary School Pupils Invited to Create A Better World

Donegal primary school pupils have been asked to share their ideas on how we can create a better world by taking part in this year’s Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The awards were launched by Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon, TD at Carrabane National School, Athenry, Co. Galway where he was joined by pupils and teachers to also mark the 15th Anniversary of the competition, which is the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s flagship global citizenship award scheme for primary schools.

“In 2019, we published Ireland’s Policy for International Development, A Better World. It sets out an ambitious view of the world we want to live in and outlines the things we must do if we are to play our part in meeting the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, " said the minister.

“The Our World Irish Aid Awards are an important way of introducing our young people to this work and the very real challenges experienced by others less fortunate than ourselves around the world.

“This year, we mark the 15th anniversary of the awards. Our theme for 2020, A Better World, is both an invitation and a challenge to Donegal primary school pupils to think critically and creatively about how we can work together to create a more equal, peaceful and sustainable world. I would encourage schools to take part and look forward to seeing their projects later this year.”

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, TD., added his endorsement saying: “Children in schools up and down the country are already challenging older generations on issues like the climate and sustainability. The Our World Irish Aid Awards are a great way to encourage children to think about how they can make the world a better place. The resources offered to teachers are also of huge benefit as they help to embed ideas about sustainability across the curriculum and tap into young people’s creativity and imagination.”

Registered primary schools nationwide receive curriculum-linked teaching and learning materials to help teachers and pupils discover more about each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Irish Aid’s eight focus countries.

Schools are invited to communicate their ideas and understanding of the issues in writing, song, film, artwork or another medium of their choosing.

This year’s theme, A Better World, invites pupils to consider what the better world of their dreams would be like and what we can all do to make that better world a reality, for ourselves, our family and friends and for people who live far away in other countries.

Students are also asked to think about plants, animals and sea life, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the earth we stand on, linking our experiences at home to the big global issues of the day.

The 12 top entries will win a place at the national final awards ceremony in June, where the overall winner will be presented with an ‘Our World Irish Aid Awards’ trophy. There will be additional awards for the Teacher of the Year, Best Entry Submitted in Irish and Best Newcomer School.

Registration for the programme is now open and the deadline for entries is Friday, April 3.