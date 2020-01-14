Cllr John O'Donnell undecided over Dáil bid

Independent councillor John O’Donnell says he has not decided whether or not to run as a candidate in the general election in Donegal.

Taoiseach Leo Vadrakar today called the election for Saturday, February 8 after days of speculation.

Cllr O’Donnell, who topped the poll in the Milford electoral area in May’s local election with almost 2,000 first preferences, said he would be considering whether to run or not over the coming days.

Last year the county councillor was found to have contravened ethics legislation after he was secretly filmed by an undercover reporter. Cllr O’Donnell denied any wrongdoing.

The mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District council was probed by the Standards in Public Office Commission after he had appeared in an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast in November 2015 in which he was secretly filmed having discussions with an undercover reporter purporting to be proposing a wind farm project.

The commission found Cllr O’Donnell “conflated his roles as councillor and businessman and used his position as a councillor in order to promote his private interests as a businessman”.