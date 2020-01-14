Donegal TD Thomas Pringle quick off the mark

Campaign stalwarts Cornie O'Donnell and John Campbell hit the ground running with the general election 2020 posters in Killybegs this afternoon as they nailed their colours firmly to the mast of outgoing TD Thomas Pringle's election vessel.

The coming hours and days will undoubtedly see hundreds if not thousands more posters of all shapes, colours and sizes adorn every nook and cranny throughout the county - some welcome, some not so welcomed but it's a hard fact of life where's there's an election ...there's a poster or ten!

The rules state that posters may only be erected for a certain specified time period before an election. This time period is either (a) 30 days before the poll date or (b) from the date the polling day order for the election has been made, whichever provides the shorter period of time.

It's also worth noting that they must be removed within seven days of polling day. These requirements for election posters are set out under section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

Candidates and their agents take note too that Section 20 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 gives the county council powers to serve notices on occupiers of property, visible from a public place, to remove advertisements, if it appears to the local authority that it is in the interests of amenity or of the environment of an area to do so - which means you can't just stick them up where you like!

In general planning permission is required for the erection of posters unless specifically exempted. Part 2 of Schedule 2 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2013 provides that the erection of election posters is exempted development subject to certain conditions and limitations and the general restrictions on exemptions provided for in article 9 of the Regulations.

If candidates have any queries in this regard they should contact Donegal County Council planning section who will advise them on the matter of whether the posters they wish to put up would be exempted development.