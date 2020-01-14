Driving on Donegal road compared to taking the Tory ferry

Contact
A councillor has complained about the condition a busy road has been left in after work was carried out by Irish Water
Driving on a Donegal road which was recently dug up by Irish Water has been compared to taking the ferry to Tory.
The condition of Circular Road in Letterkenny was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District after a motion was brought by Cllr Gerry McMonagle.
The road had been dug up as part of the major sewage upgrade programme in the town.
The Sinn Féin councillor said he has been inundated with complaints about the condition of the road and other roads which have been dug up in the upgrade programme.
He said part of the road has been left in such a way that driving on it “is like being on the ferry to Tory”.
“You are just up and down up, up and down. It's like being in a boat,” he said.
He said the part of the road has been badly cut up and has become dangerous for motorists and pedestrians alike.
“It's a main arterial route, thousands of vehicles are driving on this road on a daily basis. We need the whole road resurfaced and resurfaced urgently,” he said.
He called for Donegal County Council to meet with Irish Water and get a timeframe for when work is to be done. “It needs to be left in the condition it was when they dug up,” he said.
Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) said driving on the road “is like a swing boat” and he called for the issue to be resolved urgently.
The council said in a written reply to the motion that Circular Road is due to be reinstated within the next ten weeks. The council said it continuously engages with Irish Water “in relation to programming of surfacing works in conjunction with ongoing civil works in accordance with the Department of Transport guidelines”.
