Outlook for Donegal dairy farmers is positive - IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman

Upbeat assessment given at Co. Donegal IFA Executive meeting

IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan

The outlook for dairy farmers in Donegal is positive, that's the view of the IFA's National Dairy Committee Chairman, Tom Phelan.

Addressing the Co. Donegal Executive of the association in Letterkenny last night, he said that there will be responsibilities that dairy farmers will have to meet – some of them connected with the environment – but they can only do what they are expected to do as long as they get a sustainable price for their milk.

Commenting on the immediate outlook, he said: “I think it is very positive, there is no flood of milk anywhere in the world, the market is fairly balanced and despite some of the economic turmoil in parts of the world, markets are rising and I think Irish farmers will benefit from that in the spring.”

He acknowledged that there will be “challenges” for the dairy industry in relation to environmental demands, but he pointed out that it is a sector that has a plan.

