Planning permission granted for 57 homes in Donegal town

Planning permission has been granted for a residential development of mixed type houses and apartments providing for four and five bedroom houses and two and three bedroom apartments at Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

The permission has been granted to local building contractor Damien Cassidy of Tirconnaill Properties Limited and the development has been designed by local architects Paul Doherty Architects.

Mixture of houses

The scheme will provide for a mixture of four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached contemporary design energy efficient A rated family homes and a mix of two and three bedroom high quality contemporary super energy efficient A rated apartments.

The development is centred around two landscaped open areas which will be completed with dedicated children’s playgrounds and landscaped under the direction of local landscape architect Marcus Flannery.

The developers are hoping to start work on the development in spring of 2020 with the first houses coming on to the market in January 2021.