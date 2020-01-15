Applications sought for Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2020

Applications are being invited for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 administered by Donegal County Council.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 is offering 15 grants of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way.

Community groups and individuals may apply for funding for a project that addresses culture, heritage, arts or creative industries.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 promotes collaboration and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme.

Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being.

Local Authorities across the country, including Donegal County Council, are working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’.

Creative Ireland defines culture as “The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

This funding opportunity is being made available through the Creative Ireland programme which is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht and Donegal County Council and the closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, January 31 at 12 noon.

Further details and application forms are available online at www.donegalcoco.ie or by emailing: creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie