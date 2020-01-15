Contact

Safety Notice to all Donegal Groups and Parties involved in the General Election

Electoral posters on ESB electricity poles pose serious safety risk

ESB Networks issue statement

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ESB Networks has reminded all Donegal groups and parties involved in the upcoming General Election that the erection of posters on ESB electricity poles poses a serious safety risk to ESB Networks staff, contractors and members of the public and is strictly prohibited.

Dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles. There is a very real danger to life when placing posters on live electricity poles. Posters have caused the pole to catch fire as well as creating blind spots for traffic.

ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these dangerous posters. Posters that are erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks and the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective parties and groups involved. 

ESB Networks regularly advise the general public to always stay clear of electricity poles and wires through its TV, radio and social media campaigns. It is important that these messages are taken on board in the interest of safety.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency, the public are reminded to immediately phone ESB Networks emergency service  on 1850 372 999 (24 hour/7 day service).

