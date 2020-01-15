Donegal man 'unfortunate' to pass traffic police on wrong side of the road - court hears

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man from Carndonagh was 'unfortunate' to pass a car on the wrong side only to find it was traffic police.

Peter Hartin (39) of Glenmakee, Carndonagh admitted having no insurance, possessing cannabis and overtaking on the inside on November 15.

The court heard that police were on patrol in an unmarked car and noticed a Donegal registered car close behind them.

The car then overtook the police car on the inside and police signalled it to stop.

He was asked for insurance and told police he was covered but a check with the Gardai revealed his policy had expired in September.

While dealing with Hartin police noticed the smell of cannabis and a small tin of the drug was found in the vehicle.

Hartin told police he had overtaken them because he was in a hurry to get to the bank.

He admitted possessing the drugs.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Hartin had a clear driving record and was unfortunate that he chose to overtake a car full of traffic police on the wrong side.

Hartin was fined a total of £400 and given six penalty points.