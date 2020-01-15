Upgrading and refurbishment of Stranorlar's St Joseph's Community Hospital to begin later this month

The HSE is commencing the upgrading and refurbishment of Stranorlar's St Joseph's Community Hospital, it has been confirmed.

These works will commence in the third week of January 2020, and will entail mainly the upgrading and provision of extra bathroom and ensuite facilities.

A spokesperson for HSE said: "In the short term the HSE will invest Capital in St Joseph’s in order to deal with HIQA compliance issues.

"The planning and implementation works will continue into 2020 for the design and major development of St Joseph's.

"The construction works will be carefully planned and phased to minimise the disruption to the residents and services at the campus, and exact timeframes will be advised following consultation with all parties.

"The upgrade works, when completed, will maintain the current compliment of 67 beds in enhanced facilities as well as providing enhanced primary care, day services and ambulance services at St Joseph’s.

"Local HSE Management will engage with local representations from the St Joseph's Hospital Action Group throughout these ongoing developments."

The overall total investment planned on the campus is estimated at €4 million. These works are included in the capital plan 2016-2021 and will preserve and develop the hospital's facility for the Twin Towns area on the current site.